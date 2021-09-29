Corey Lewandowski Booted from ‘Trump World,’ Ex-President’s Team Says After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Corey Lewandowski is supposedly out of Trump world.

A spokesperson for the former president announced Wednesday night that Lewandowski is out as the head of a pro-Trump super PAC and “will no longer be associated with Trump World.”

“Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action. Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service,” the statement from Taylor Budowich said.

Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action. Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World. — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) September 30, 2021

This news dropped hours after a Trump donor came forward with some serious allegations against the longtime Trump aide.

Trashelle Odom told Politico Lewandowski “repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.” This happened, she alleged, this past weekend.

The news of Trump booting Lewandowski came literally minutes before the Daily Beast dropped a report that people had been reaching out directly to Trump “urging” him to drop Lewandowski.

Since this past weekend, political allies and several of the ex-president’s MAGA buddies have gotten on the phone with Trump, gossiping about then-secret assault accusations leveled against Trump’s adviser and former 2016 campaign chief Corey Lewandowski, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Back in 2016 Trump fired Lewandowski from his position as campaign manager, but Lewandowski eventually came back into the fold.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com