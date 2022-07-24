Ohio conservative insiders believe that JD Vance is blowing what would seem to be a very winnable Senate race against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH).

With control of the Senate to be determined by a handful of tight races such as the one in Ohio, the Daily Beast reports that Republicans in the state are panicking about Vance’s prospects.

“It’s a code red,” Youngstown, Ohio conservative talk show host Ron Verb told the Beast. “I think he’s running the worst campaign that you could possibly run.”

In particular, Vance’s recent trip to Israel did not sit well with local party officials.

“Tim Ryan is talking about kitchen-table issues, and J.D. Vance is out there going to fucking CPAC in Israel,” an unnamed GOP strategist with ties to Ohio told the Beast. “Republicans are like, ‘Are you out of your fucking mind?’ This isn’t some fucking book tour, dude.”

Scant polling has shown the contest to be more or less a dead heat. It’s one of several toss-up Senate races nationwide which Republicans are in jeopardy of losing with a celebrity candidate backed by former President Donald Trump. Polls show Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing in Pennsylvania and Herschel Walker losing in Georgia — although one major survey put Walker within the margin of error. Losses in Ohio, Georgia, and Pennsylvania would almost certainly doom the GOP’s chances of winning the Senate.

