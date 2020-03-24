GOP Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Goes After the White House: ‘Quite Frankly, Some of the Messaging is Pretty Confusing’

One Republican governor is calling out the White House for sending out mixed signals to the public about the coronavirus.

Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s New Day, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) was asked by anchor John Berman how the strict actions he’s taken in his state match up with President Donald Trump’s remarks on Monday about possibly easing up on the social distancing guidelines.

“They don’t really match,” Hogan said. “Quite frankly, some of the messaging is pretty confusing. And I think it’s not just that it doesn’t match with what we’re doing here in Maryland, some of the messaging coming out of the administration doesn’t match.”

Specifically, Hogan says that Trump’s comments on Monday suggesting that social distancing guidelines could be relaxed several days from now contradict the position of Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“You have the surgeon general and Anthony Fauci saying things that were almost completely opposite of that yesterday,” Hogan said. “So we’re just trying to take the best advice we can from the scientists and all the experts, and making the decisions that we believe are necessary for our states. We don’t think that we’re going to be in any way ready to be out of this in five or six days, or whenever this 15 days is up from the time that they started this imaginary clock. Most people think that we’re weeks away from the peak, if not months.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]