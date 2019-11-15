GOP Reps Jordan and Stefanik Fume as Adam Schiff Shuts Down Effort to Derail Impeachment Hearing

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff clearly frustrated GOP colleagues Jim Jordan and Elise Stefanik by shutting down their early attempts to derail an impeachment hearing with bogus procedural maneuvers.

The House Intelligence Committee held a hearing Friday to hear testimony from Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled following a reported pressure campaign from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

As ranking member Devin Nunes finished his opening statement, Stefanik cut in before Schiff could speak.

“Mr. Chairman, I have a parliamentary inquiry,” Stefanik said, to which Schiff replied “The gentlewoman is not recognized.”

As Schiff tried to continue, Stefanik persisted, saying “Mr. Chairman, I have a point of order under H Res 660.”

“The gentlewoman will state her point of order,” Schiff said.

“The point of order is, will the chairman continue to prohibit witnesses from answering Republican questions as you’ve done in closed hearings, and as you did this week when you interrupted our questions?” she asked.

“The gentlewoman will suspend, that is not a proper point of order, the gentlewoman will suspend,” Schiff said.

“Mr. Chairman, I have a point of order,” Jordan said, and was denied by Schiff three more times.

“Mr. Chairman, there are four transcripts that have not been released,” Jordan interrupted, over Schiff’s objections.

“Gentleman is not recognized!’ Schiff said with a bang of the gavel.

“Holy cow,” Jordan exclaimed, as Schiff explained “The ranking member was allowed to exceed the opening statement, and I was happy to allow him to do so.”

Republicans attempted several more interruptions, including Stefanik ignoring Schiff to state the “point of order” that “So we know, clearly, you’re going to interrupt this throughout this hearing.”

Chairman Schiff was finally able to introduce the ambassador, and begin hearing her testimony.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

