New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Wednesday that visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates would be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York or two of its neighbors, Connecticut and New Jersey.

In a press conference with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), Cuomo noted that infection rates in the region were down and said, “We now have to make sure that the rate continues to drop, and that’s what keeps me up at night … so we’re announcing today a joint travel advisory.”

He added there would be “calibration for the infection rate,” with residents of any state where testing yields a positivity rate of 10 percent or more subject to quarantine. Cuomo said the states affected as of June 24 included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, Texas, but said, “That’s as of today. The states themselves can change as the infection rate changes.”

“It’s only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission go down, and we don’t want to see it go up,” he added, calling the measure “common sense.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]