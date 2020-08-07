comScore

Gov. Cuomo Announces That All New York School Districts Can Open

By Leia IdlibyAug 7th, 2020, 12:01 pm

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Friday that all New York school districts can reopen due to the state’s low infection rates amid the pandemic.

Cuomo revealed the decision in a conference call on Friday morning, during which he explained that because the entire state is below the coronavirus infection limit, all school districts can reopen.

Spectrum News’ Nick Reisman, who was on the call and broadcast it live, took to Twitter to share Cuomo’s announcement:

Cuomo noted that all school districts should “post remote learning plans” and “have a clear plan for COVId testing for students, teachers.”

The governor also took to Twitter to share the news — noting that “if the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly.”

