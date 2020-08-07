Gov. Cuomo Announces That All New York School Districts Can Open

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Friday that all New York school districts can reopen due to the state’s low infection rates amid the pandemic.

Cuomo revealed the decision in a conference call on Friday morning, during which he explained that because the entire state is below the coronavirus infection limit, all school districts can reopen.

Spectrum News’ Nick Reisman, who was on the call and broadcast it live, took to Twitter to share Cuomo’s announcement:

Cuomo: “By our infection rates, every school district can open… which is just great news.” — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) August 7, 2020

Cuomo says there are also questions that remain about contact tracing for people in schools who test positive that need to be transparent. — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) August 7, 2020

Cuomo noted that all school districts should “post remote learning plans” and “have a clear plan for COVId testing for students, teachers.”

The governor also took to Twitter to share the news — noting that “if the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly.”

Every region is well below our COVID infection limit, therefore all school districts are authorized to open. If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly. School districts are required to submit plans to NYS for review. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2020

