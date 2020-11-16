Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Monday slammed advice by Dr. Scott Atlas for residents of her state to “rise up” against mandates related to the coronavirus, saying in an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, “It actually took my breath away.”

Whitmer was referencing a comment that Atlas, a top White House adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, made in reference to Michigan on Sunday evening. “The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept,” Atlas wrote on Twitter.” He later clarified: “NEVER was [I] talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!”

The FBI arrested 13 men in Michigan in October for an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer.

Speaking in Monday’s interview, Whitmer took issue with Atlas’ guidance. “We are in the midst of the worst weeks of this pandemic,” Whitmer said. “We have been going through this for nine months, and right now, the numbers are as bad as they’ve been at any given time. And so we have to take aggressive measures.”

Michigan has an uptick in the spread of Covid-19 despite an aggressive approach to combating it by Whitmer, who on Sunday ordered new restrictions including a three-week ban on indoor restaurant dining and a suspension of in-person high school and college classes.

The state had reported 275,892 cases of Covid-19 and 8,378 deaths related to it as of November 16. Those figures stood at 178,180 and 7,340, respectively, as of November 1.

“The modeling shows that we’ll lose another 20,000 people just here in Michigan between and now in the middle of February if we don’t take aggressive action now,” Whitmer said.

