Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) blamed President Donald Trump in a Thursday speech for an alleged plot by 13 people to kidnap her from her El Rapids vacation home, saying he “legitimized” domestic terrorists.

“This should be a moment for national unity, where we all pull together as Americans to meet this challenge head on,” Whitmer said in an address from Lansing, speaking in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. “Instead, our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger, and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.

“Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups,” she added. “‘Stand back and stand by,’ he told them. Stand back and stand by. Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action. When our leaders speaks, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

A criminal complaint unsealed Thursday indicated the FBI had charged six men associated with a militia group known as the Wolverine Watchman with plotting against Whitmer. They included one Delaware man, Barry Croft, and five from Michigan: Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

The group faces 19 federal charges, including conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Another seven men were charged in state court in connection with the plot for targeting police at the state Capitol.

Whitmer, who was briefly considered a top option to run as the Democratic Party’s candidate for vice president this year, closed with a call for harmony — and an appeal for residents of the state to abide by the strict regulations she imposed in response to the coronavirus, which have been a topic of heated contention. “You don’t have to agree with me, but I do ask one thing. Never forget that we are all in this together. Show a little kindness and a lot more empathy. Let’s give one another a little bit of grace, and let’s take care of each other,” Whitmer said.

She added: “Wear your masks. Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands frequently, and look out for your neighbors. We are Michiganders, and I know that we can get through this. We will get through this. So let’s get through it together.”

