A Ralphs supermarket employee has been suspended over an incident in which she pepper-sprayed a man who allegedly rammed her with a shopping cart because he was told to mask up or leave.

The incident took place at one of the chain’s Los Angeles locations nearly two weeks ago. A witness named Dot described it to KCAL:

Witnesses said a store employee told the man he had to wear a face covering or leave the store as required by Los Angeles County. That’s when he started ramming the woman with a shopping cart, and a worker used pepper spray to incapacitate the man and called the police. “I was just coming down to the end of an aisle and all of a sudden I heard some commotion and people were getting in the aisle,” a witness said. “I looked down there and there was this guy just yelling at someone, and then all of a sudden you see him, you know, take the handles of his cart and just try to ram this woman.” The witness said the man continued screaming at the woman while he pushed his cart into her. She also said she saw another woman try to push the man out of the way. “I think he was just screaming about the mask,” she said. “He didn’t want to wear a mask.”

Dot also took some video in the immediate aftermath of the incident, which was included in this news report:

The employee who was allegedly attacked has been suspended, according to KCBS. The company told KCBS she was suspended for five days “for not following company guidelines.”

Incidents of varying severity have become all too common during the coronavirus pandemic. While Americans overwhelmingly agree that people should be forced to wear masks in order to protect public health, the dissenters are a vocal and strident minority.

Watch the report above via KCBS.

