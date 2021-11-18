Hamas Calls for Justin Bieber’s Concert in Israel to be Canceled

The U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas has called for superstar singer Justin Bieber’s concert in Israel next year to be canceled.

The Oct. 13, 2022 concert is part of Bieber’s worldwide tour to promote his latest album, Justice, which was released earlier this year.

Hamas’s Department of Artistic Production on Thursday released the following statement in Arabic, which was tweeted by Joe Truzman, a research analyst at the think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Truzman translated the statement into English for Mediaite.

A condemnation statement issued by the Department of Artistic Production of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas regarding the approval of the Canadian singer Justin Bieber to perform in the occupied territory and show support to the Zionist occupation state. In light of Justin Bieber’s approval to perform in the Zionist occupation state, we ask him to cancel the concert scheduled to be held in Barcon Park in Tel Aviv on October 13, 2022 and to boycott the Zionist occupation state in protest of its repeated crimes Department of Artistic.

Hamas’ Artistic Production Department sent a statement to Palestinian news agencies condemning the approval of Justin Bieber’s (@justinbieber) concert in Tel-Aviv next year. Hamas calls on Bieber to cancel the concert and to boycott #Israel. pic.twitter.com/zgZgnOsF8O — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 18, 2021

Hamas’ call echoed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement against Israel that has been deemed to be anti-Semitic, although BDS proponents have said it’s a response to Israeli policies regarding Palestinians.

