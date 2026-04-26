MS NOW anchor Antonia Hylton said it is important to remember President Donald Trump “certainly contributed” to the violent political rhetoric in American politics before the latest assassination attempt against him at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

Hylton shared her thoughts on Sunday afternoon.

She said it was nice that Trump was “very reflective” following the shooting, right after MS NOW played a clip of the president telling Fox News it was a “very sad evening in many ways,” but also a nice moment of unity shared by Democrats, Republicans, and those in attendance.

That comment echoed what Trump said in his press conference late on Saturday night, where he applauded law enforcement and gave kudos to the mainstream press for its “responsible” reporting on the attack.

Hylton said those remarks were good to hear — but were still lacking.

“I know that there are some voters, some Americans, who I think would have liked to hear more from the president. Who, you know, just weeks ago, posted about the possible extermination of an entire civilization online, who has called his political foes ‘vermin, lunatics, scum, terrorists, the enemy within,'” Hylton said. “He has certainly contributed — at a minimum — contributed to the political rhetoric.”

She continued, “So you know, while it’s I think nice to hear this sort of sense of unity, or at least appreciation across the aisle, I know that there are people who feel these remarks have fallen short.”

MS NOW contributor Molly Jong-Fast then shared she was in the room when the shooting took place. She said she was “pretty freaked out” by the thwarted attack, and that it reminded her of all the school shootings and young kids who have been “traumatized” in the USA.

“This is like every day for us,” Jong-Fast said.

The pair shared their two cents following the attempted assassination against Trump, which added to a list that includes the 2024 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania and another attempt at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

Cole Tomas Allen — the 31-year-old suspected shooter — appeared to have been motivated by conspiracy theories about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein; he wrote in his manifesto that Trump was a “pedophile” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

Trump’s critics have made his past ties to Epstein a major issue during his second term.

That fixation spurred the Justice Department to release millions of Epstein-related files, including one batch earlier this year that showed Trump thanking Florida cops for investigating Epstein in 2006, two years before he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor. That same file showed Trump urging cops to investigate Epstein’s “evil” accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The president spoke to 60 Minutes about the shooting on Sunday night.

“I wasn’t worried. I understand life,” Trump said matter-of-factly, after Norah O’Donnell asked if he was worried during the shooting. “We live in a crazy world.”

The president later said he wasn’t as worked up as you’d expect during the shooting because, “I have been through this a couple of times.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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