Hardee’s Trolls Mike Lindell After Feds Seize His Phone in Their Drive-Thru: ‘Try Our Pillowy Biscuits’

The fast food chain Hardee’s appeared to troll MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Wednesday morning after the election denier said his phone was seized by the FBI in the drive-thru for one of its Minnesota locations.

The company, which trended on Twitter Tuesday evening over the claim, fired off a tweet about “pillowy biscuits.”

Now that you know we exist… you should really try our pillowy biscuits. — Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022

Lindell claimed during a broadcast on Rumble Tuesday he and another person were ordering food at Hardee’s when the feds rolled up and blocked him in.

“We pulled through the drive-thru, they take the order,” he said. “We pull up and she says, ‘Pull ahead.’”

“Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the FBI,” the conspiracy theorist said on his internet show, the Lindell Report. “Well, it turns out they were the FBI.”

Soon, Lindell said he was face-to-face with FBI agents who had a warrant for his personal phone. He asked them if they planned to arrest him, which was the outcome he said he wanted.

He cited troves of “evidence” he claimed to have that prove his conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“I said if I don’t give it to you, will you arrest me then?” Lindell said he asked. The bureau was uninterested in taking him to custody.

He also said he considered not surrendering his phone, but coughed it up upon advice from his attorney.

