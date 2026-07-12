Fox News Told By Federal Law Enforcement There is ‘No Indication of Foul Play’ in Lindsey Graham’s Death

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan reported Sunday that law enforcement told Fox News “foul play” does not appear to be a factor in the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

President Donald Trump announced Graham’s death on social media early Sunday morning just hours after Graham returned to Washington, D.C., from a trip to Ukraine.

“President Trump here at the White House earlier today had ordered that all flags across the country be lowered to half staff in support of the life of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham,” Hogan said. “Now, we also know that it was early this morning that the senator’s team, their official office, releasing that he had died of what they are calling a ‘brief and sudden illness.'”

“The FBI are at Sen. Graham’s residence, although there is no indication of foul play, according to the federal law enforcement,” Hogan continued. “Earlier today the FBI Director Kash Patel said that the FBI would assist local authorities and make every resource available.”

Far-right influencer and Trump confidante Laura Loomer posted to X that Graham’s death should be investigated to see if “Iran or Russia poisoned” the senator, “who suddenly died last night very unexpectedly.” Others on the far-right have jumped on the conspiracy bandwagon, and Patel’s contention that “the FBI would assist” in any investigation was blamed by critics for spurring on the speculation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that emergency responders arrived at Graham’s home Saturday night and “performed CPR on an individual suffering from cardiac arrest,” according to dispatch audio reviewed by the paper.

Trump called in to the Sunday news programs to recount his phone call with Graham shortly before learning of the senator’s death. He told CNN’s Jake Tapper:

I spoke to him, just, he had already landed. Was probably at his place. I don’t know where he was, but I spoke to him, and then I got a call a few hours later saying late in the evening, at 2:00 in the morning, actually. But they found out about it, I think about 8:00 about his problem. So it had to be something very quick because he was fine when I spoke to him. Other than being tired, he was fine.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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