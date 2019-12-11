Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a $25 million settlement with dozens of women who accused him of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment.

According to the New York Times, “Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims, a deal that would not require the Hollywood producer to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself.”

Over 30 women would benefit financially from the payout which has reportedly “gotten preliminary approval from all the major parties involved,” and the settlement would “end nearly every such lawsuit against him and his former company.”

The payout has proved controversial, however, with one accuser, actress Katherine Kendall, declaring, “I don’t love it, but I don’t know how to go after him… I don’t know what I can really do.”

Though the settlement would get end most of Weinstein’s lawsuit battles, Weinstein is still set to face his sexual assault trial in January.

