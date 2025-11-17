Jared Kushner Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Party With Trump and Harvey Weinstein in 2013

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner invited the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a 2013 party with his father-in-law and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, according to emails released by the House Oversight Committee.

In a March 2013 email sent to Epstein, who by that point had already served a 13-month prison sentence for child sex crimes, the New York Observer – then owned by Kushner – invited the convicted sex offender to a star-studded 25th anniversary event set to honor New York City’s “best” and “brightest”:

Dear Mr. Jeffrey Epstein Jared Kushner, New York’s youngest powerhouse publisher, is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the New York Observer on Thursday, March 14th. Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be by his side to toast you all. The Observer is honoring those who have defined and shaped New York since 1987. They are celebrating the cities best, brightest and most influential in culture, media and finance. The salmon pink pages are revered among New York’s elite as the preeminent voice on power. The celebration is going to be one of those quintessential New York nights. We are looking forward to seeing you. XOXO, Peggy

The email ended with an invitation which stated that “Jared Kushner, Publisher,” and “Joseph Meyer, CEO… cordially invite you to join them at THE NEW YORK OBSERVER.”

The invitation also included a guest list, which included Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump; Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence for rape; Weinstein’s then-wife Georgina Chapman; former NBC News host Matt Lauer, who was fired in 2017 after being accused of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace”; and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

According to the email, other guests were set to include cable news host Katie Couric; actress Katie Holmes; actress Blake Lively; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the UK between 2017 and 2021; former NYPD commissioner Raymond Kelly; and former New York Observer editor-in-chief Ken Kurson, who was pardoned by Trump in 2021 after being charged with cyberstalking.

Several names on the guest list have either been associated with Epstein or appeared in photos of Epstein’s alleged contact book.

It is not clear whether Epstein actually attended the event.

In other emails released by the House Oversight Committee last week, Epstein could be seen referring to Trump repeatedly.

“I know how dirty donald is,” wrote Epstein in one email, while in another, he boasted that he “gave” Trump “my 20-year-old girlfriend in 93.”

Following Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump told reporters, “I had a falling-out with him a long time ago. I haven’t spoken to him in fifteen years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”