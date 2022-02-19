A well-known public relations and crisis management pro in D.C. who has represented a slew of controversial and high-profile clients is working with two new big names that are embroiled in controversy: former CNN president Jeff Zucker and former chief marketing officer Allison Gollust.

CNN has been conducting internal investigations for months now that have resulted in the firing of ex-anchor Chris Cuomo and the resignations of both Zucker and Gollust, and have revealed multiple issues relating to the three. Zucker resigned earlier this month after he failed to disclose a consensual relationship with Gollust. She resigned this week at the conclusion of the internal investigation.

In the wake of Gollust’s resignation, both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have new reporting on some of what those investigations revealed, including that Gollust reportedly coordinated with her former boss, Andrew Cuomo, on questions he’d be asked on-air on CNN.

Those stories quote statements from a spokesperson, identified by the New York Times as Risa Heller, CEO of Risa Heller Communications.

Heller, who got her start working in Sen. Chuck Schumer‘s office, has reputation in reputation management as a go-to in Democratic circles in the state. But it’s not just big (D) names she’s repped but big names in scandal, including some from within the Trump world.

Heller worked with former New York Governor David Paterson, for example, but also the equally plagued but opposite party Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Heller also worked with disgraced former U.S. representative Anthony Weiner and with disgraced former Match Group CEO Greg Blatt. She was even a Harvey Weinstein spokesperson.

Now Heller is acting as a spokesperson for Allison Gollust — as well as Zucker.

TJ Ducklo — who joined Heller Communications after resigning from the Biden White House press office for threatening a reporter — has been working as a spokesperson for Zucker.

