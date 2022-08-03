Here Are the 5 Wildest Moments From Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook Defamation Trial

The defamation trial of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sparked headlines across the media this week as the courtroom drama offered one wild moment after another.

The week began with a judge allowing the trial to move forward on Monday morning despite the company associated with Jones’ conspiracy-based show InfoWars declaring bankruptcy. The move has been seen by critics as a ploy to avoid paying the $150 million claim that the parents of a child murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre are seeking against Jones.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of murdered six-year-old Jesse Lewis, are suing Jones over the threats and harassment they faced after Jones repeatedly told his audience the massacre was a hoax and their child was an actor.

On Tuesday, Jesse’s mother, Scarlett Lewis confronted Jones in court and spoke to him directly:

I wanted to tell you to your face because I wanted you to know that I am a mother first and foremost. And I know that you are a father and my son existed,” Lewis said, speaking directly to Jones as he shook his head.

Lewis cut straight to the heart of the matter and argued on behalf of the immense damage Jones is doing to society by constantly spreading lies about current events.

“You’re still on your show today trying to say that I’m, implying that I’m an actress, that I am ‘deep state,’ you have this week,” she continued, adding:

And I don’t understand. Truth, truth is so vital to our world. Truth is what we base our reality on, and we have to agree on that to have a civil society. Sandy Hook is a hard truth. Hard truth.

“This happened almost ten years ago. We’ve had over 350 school shootings since then. We have to keep our kids safe. Jesse was real. I am a real mom,” she concluded.

The trial only got more bizarre as Jones himself took the stand. At one point the judge had to scold the conspiracy theorist for repeatedly lying on the stand and warned him against further lying in the courtroom.

“You’re already under oath to tell the truth,” Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones on Tuesday. “You’ve already violated that oath twice today. In just those two examples. It seems absurd to instruct you again that you must tell the truth while you testify. Yet here I am.”

“You must tell the truth while you testify,” Gamble said. “This is not your show.”

Jones remained defiant despite the threat of perjury and retorted, “Just because you claim to think something is true does not make it true.”

Judge: “Mr. Jones, you may NOT say to this jury that you complied w/discovery. That is not true. You may not tell this jury you are bankrupt. That is also not true. You may have filed for bankruptcy..that doesn’t make a person or a company bankrupt. ” #AlexJones pic.twitter.com/t64Fctccs3 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 2, 2022

In another wild moment, the lawyer for Lewis and Heslin questioned Jones on the stand and revealed that Jones’ lawyers inadvertently sent them the entire contents of his phone.

“Mr. Jones, did you know that 12 days ago, 12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent?” attorney Mark Bankston asked.

“For the past two years and when informed, they did not take any steps to identify it as privileged or protected in any way. And as of two days ago, it fell free and clear into my possession. And that is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have text messages about saying you did,” Bankston continued, noting he caught Jones perjuring himself.

“Mr. Jones, in discovery you were asked, do you have Sandy Hook text messages on your phone? And you said no. Correct. You said that under oath,” Banston continued.

“You know, perjury. I just want to make sure, you know, before we go any further, you know what it is?” he added before continuing to question Jones in the extraordinary moment.

In yet another wild moment, Bankston showed Jones a clip from his show in which he connected Judge Gamble to pedophilia and insulted the jury.

The first clip connects Gamble to Child Protective Services (CPS), which Jones’s show claimed is associated with pedophilia and child trafficking.

Bankston then noted other clips showed the judge on fire. “The judge is the fire burning lady liberty … the judge is consuming freedom,” Jones said, explaining the images.

“I sure hope some of your viewers are able to make that distinction,” Bankston replied. He then showed the second clip of Jones blasting the “blue-collar” jury:

A lot of people are awake to the New World Order, but they’re experts in leftist jurisdictions in sending out jury summons and hitting, let’s just say this, extremely blue-collar folks. I mean, half that jury panel does not know who I am. They’ve said that, and when they were asked during the jury panel yesterday: do you believe the media’s ever gotten anything wrong about Alex Jones? They all unanimously said no. So it’s people who live in all these different bubbles, and there are the bubbles that are awake and the bubbles that are questioning, but then there’s the blue city bubbles where people do not know what planet they are on.

Finally, on Wednesday Jones admitted to the court he now believes the Sandy Hook massacre was real as were the 26 people murdered that day.

“It was, especially since I’ve met the parents,” Jones said. “It’s 100 percent real, and the media still ran with lies that I was saying it wasn’t real…They won’t let me take it back.”

Jones also apologized to the parents and spoke about his intentions.

“I never intentionally tried to hurt you. I never even said your name until this came to court — I didn’t know who you were until this came up,” Jones said.

However, during Tuesday’s proceedings, the court was shown footage of Jones insulting Heslin and suggesting that he was “on the spectrum.”

“He is being manipulated by some very bad people,” Jones told his audience in a clip played in the court. “I’ve got to be honest. He’s slow. OK?”

Heslin testified on Tuesday that Jones had made his life “living Hell.”

“What was said about me and Sandy Hook itself resonates around the world,” Heslin said. “As time went on, I truly realized how dangerous it was. … My life has been threatened. I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.”

Jones summed up his behavior, diminishing his role in spreading the conspiracy theory, saying, “The internet had questions. I had questions.”

WATCH: Alex Jones was on air 45 mins ago talking about #SandyHook victim father Neil Heslin as being “slow” and “on the spectrum”. Plaintiff’s attorney wants to play it during the continuation of Scarlett Lewis’ testimony. #AlexJones pic.twitter.com/WoakwqxlFi — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 2, 2022

Since Jones claimed the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 was a hoax perpetrated by the left to encourage gun reform, notable figures on the far-right have spread similar conspiracy theories regarding other major mass shootings. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is a regular on Jones’s show, made similar comments in 2017 after the mass shooting in Las Vegas killed 60 people and injured hundreds more.

Jones is facing several lawsuits against him from Sandy Hook parents claiming they faced harassment and threats due to his false claims. He has already been found liable for defamation in this case, due to a default judgment entered against him in 2021 when he failed to put on a defense.

