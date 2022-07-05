Donations Pour in For Orphaned Toddler Who Lost Both Parents in Highland Park Mass Shooting

A campaign to raise funds for a toddler found wandering the streets of Highland Park, Illinois after Monday’s mass shooting has quickly surpassed its goal of $500,000.

Police say Robert Crimo III fired 70 rounds from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade in the city. Seven people are dead and 30 others were wounded.

Following the massacre, a toddler was found alone. Fox 32 in Chicago reported Monday evening:

Authorities in suburban Chicago are seeking to identify the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

The child, identified in the fundraising campaign as Aiden McCarthy, was later identified and placed in the care of his grandparents.

His mother and father, Kevin McCarthy and Irina McCarthy, were both killed during the shooting.

A GoFundMe was set up Tuesday afternoon with a goal of $500,000 for Aidan. In less than two hours, the campaign surpassed its goal.

The campaign reads:

Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows.

“On behalf of his family, and with their permission, I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey,” wrote Irina Colon, who organized the campaign.

You can view the fundraiser by clicking here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com