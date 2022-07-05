Bash Presses Noem, Rubin Suspended | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Dana Bash
CNN’s Dana Bash grilled Governor Kristi Noem on a series of tough topics this weekend, despite Noem’s attempts to deflect.
During the interview, the South Dakota governor trashed the Jan. 6 House committee as “one-sided” — neglecting to mention that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled Republicans from the panel.
Noem then went on to impugn the credibility of committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, criticizing much of Hutchinson’s testimony as “hearsay.
The comment prompted Bash to note that while one claim was a secondhand account, many of the other key portions of Hutchinson’s testimony involved statements she says she heard directly from Donald Trump and Meadows.
“Governor, what I just played was first-hand,” Bash said – referencing a soundbite she had just shown in which Hutchinson talked about Trump knowing the protesters were armed and encouraging them to march to the Capitol anyway.
The governor then abruptly tried to switch gears, yet Bash went on to ask, “Do you believe that President Trump bears any responsibility for what happened on January 6th?”
Noem waffled and refused to put any of the blame on Trump, prompting Bash to ask the question again.
At another point in the painful interview, Bash asked Noem if the restrictive abortion laws in her state would force a sexually-abused young woman to have a baby.
Noem failed to answer the question directly.
Undeterred, Bash continued to steer the discussion back on topic throughout the interview.
MEDIA LOSER:
Dave Rubin
Dave Rubin has been suspended from Twitter.
In a rather obvious series of events, Rubin was suspended from the platform after he shared a screenshot of a post that had already gotten psychologist Jordan Peterson temporarily axed in June.
In a June 22 tweet, Peterson harked back to the good old days when “pride was a sin,” referring to a time when consensual sexual relations between same-sex couples was illegal.
To top it off, Peterson went on to personally attack and deadname actor Elliot Page, who is a transgender man.
“Remember when pride was a sin?” he tweeted. “And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”
The tweet clearly violated Twitter’s hate speech guidelines, which specifically prohibits “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”
Peterson has vowed to never delete the tweet, adding, “I would rather die than do that.”
Rubin slammed the suspension in a statement and expressed hope that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s pending acquisition of Twitter is completed.
“I have been suspended by Twitter for posting a screenshot of Jordan Peterson’s tweet which got he himself suspended,” he wrote.
“While it is unclear how I broke their terms of service, it is clear that they are breaking their fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders by letting a bunch of Woke activists run the company.”
As previously stated, it’s extremely clear how both Rubin and Peterson violated Twitter’s terms of service and got themselves kicked off the platform.
