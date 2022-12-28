He’s Back: Twitter User Kicked for Tracking Elon Musk’s Plane is On the Platform Again… But There’s a Catch

The social media user known for tracking the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet is back on Twitter after getting banned from the platform and the messy saga that followed after.

The Twitter CEO threatened earlier this month to take legal action against Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old Twitter user who managed the account that tracked Musk’s flights with publicly available information. This was followed by the banning of several journalists from Twitter while Musk declared that the platform would suspend “any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone.”

Sweeney’s Twitter access has been restored, and he’s once again tracking Musk’s flights. There’s just one caveat: Sweeney’s new account is called @ElonJetNextDay because, as the name suggests, it puts a 24 hour delay on providing updates about Musk’s location.

Sweeney still posts real-time information on Musk’s jet through his other social media accounts. For Twitter though, delaying the information by a day seems to be Sweeney’s way of attempting to circumvent Twitter’s new anti-doxxing policy.

Sweeney told Insider that he’s providing manual updates on Twitter while he works on getting the account automated. Meanwhile, he claims that his new account has already been shadowbanned.

Also already shadow banning/search banning the new account @ElonJetNextDay — ElonJet but Delayed (@ElonJetNextDay) December 25, 2022

Musk openly opposed the original jet-tracking account for some time, but his dispute with Sweeney came to a head this month when he blamed the account for an incident where a “crazy stalker” followed a car with Musk’s young son inside. Musk’s accusations have been called into question since the incident, though the investigation is ongoing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com