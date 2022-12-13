Hilarity Ensues As Pete Buttigieg Reacts To Rep Crying Over Gay Marriage — And Gets Roasted By Don Lemon for the Car He Drives

CNN’s Don Lemon interrupted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s response to a GOP congresswoman crying over gay marriage — so he could roast Secretary Pete’s choice of vehicle.

Last week, Republican Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler went viral for crying on the House floor over the prospect that The Respect for Marriage Act would protect many same-sex marriages.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Lemon asked Secretary Pete for his reaction, and Buttigieg responded with a plea for empathy — and a relatable revelation that drew laughter from Lemon and his co-hosts:

SECRETARY BUTTIGIEG: I just wonder if she could see the family life that Chasten wrote about so movingly in that piece on Medium. And that, again, is the most important experience in my day. If you believe in family, if you believe in kindness, if you believe in love, then you want to see what goes on in millions of families, including mine, where the love and the institutional support of marriage that binds me and Chasten together, including through hard times and, you know, a tug of war over who’s going to do the dishes when we’re both exhausted, and you know what to do when we run out of, you know, run out of eggs or those puffs that you can put into a little cup that have a remarkable kind of bribery effect on getting the kids to to settle down and quiet down when they’re in the stroller, the minivan. I mean, but beneath that, just a. DON LEMON: Wait, wait. You have a minivan? (laughs) SECRETARY BUTTIGIEG: That provides the stability that is.,, Oh, yeah! Yeah. And that’s another example of how marriage changes you and how kids change you. I never thought I would be a minivan person. POPPY HARLOW: You get there! You get there! Kids do it to you! SECRETARY BUTTIGIEG: The things we do for the love of our children, right? DON LEMON: It is funny. I talked to Sanjay Gupta and I have a whole thing about his vehicle. Like I’m a dad and I have a minivan, now Pete Buttigieg is a dad, he has a minivan. I’ll be there one day. SECRETARY BUTTIGIEG: It’ll happen. You’ll be amazed. But, yeah, you know, that’s. That’s how our families change us. So the people we care about most, we would do anything for our kids.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com