Dr. Anthony Fauci was not in the White House briefing room on the day former President Donald Trump suggested that people should inject disinfectant to fight Covid-19. But he says he could see quickly that it was going to go south.

Speaking with Jon Karl on ABC’s This Week, the soon-to-be departing top medical adviser to President Joe Biden recalled the infamous briefing from Trump, and the “bad feeling” he had going into it.

“I was at the White House,” Fauci said. “I didn’t want to go up on [the podium] with this because I had a bad feeling.”

Fauci noted that his misgivings stemmed from Bill Bryan, an official from the Science and Technology branch of the Department of Homeland Security, briefing Trump about some still developing research.

“As soon as I heard it, I said, holy sh*t, this is going to go bad,’ Fauci said. “Why don’t I bow out of this one?

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump notoriously said on April 23. “One minute. Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that so that you’ll have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds interesting to me.”

Fauci told Karl that, had he been there, his inclination would’ve been to call timeout.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com