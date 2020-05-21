Home-Bound Locked-Down Fox & Friends Implores New Yorkers to Defy Stay at Home Orders

The denizens of Fox & Friends urged New York businesses to reopen en masse despite lockdown orders and a still-deadly coronavirus pandemic, but they did so from the safety of their own homes and secure locations.

On Thursday morning, the trio of regular hosts were joined by legal analyst Andrew Napolitano to discuss Thursday’s New York Post cover, which features a photograph of the city’s skyline and a giant headline that blares “IT NEEDS TO END. NOW.”

The cover is a reference to lockdown measures designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Napolitano what he thought of the idea that New Yorkers should defy those measures.

Quoting the op-ed featured on the cover, Earhardt said “‘The Big Apple is dying. Its streets are empty, tens of thousands have been plunged into poverty. Our leaders have no plans, no answers, New Yorkers have already learned to socially distance, businesses can adjust, the elderly and infirm can continue to be isolated.’ And then in bold letters, ‘It needs to end now!'”

“I could not agree more with that” Napolitano said, apparently speaking from a hunting lodge in the year 1974. “It’s time for all of us to come back to our normal society, with concerns for the spread of the contagion. We can live with social distancing and operate our businesses and go to restaurants and go to work and ride mass transit and liven up those streets again.”

“But we have a mayor in New York that loves asserting power and controlling people,” Napolitano added, echoing the man who posted video of himself being ejected from a Costco the other day.

“Even to the point of sending police to disrupt religious organizations in the middle of the ceremony. This is not right, and it’s got to end. Enough is enough,” he added.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed “Judge, you’re 100% right,” and told Napolitano “They are calling for people just to massively open up their businesses throughout the city. They can’t stop everyone. Would you be against that?”

“I would be 100% in favor of it, and I think you’re going to see it this weekend,” Napolitano said. “Everybody fears that people from New York City are going to go to Long Island or New Jersey where the beaches will be open. I think they’re going to go to the New York City beaches, and I think you’re going to see businesses start to open, and I think you’re going to see the police cheer them on when they do this.”

“Absolutely,” Kilmeade said. “Enough, thank you Judge.”

“So it sounds like you think that some businesses are going to essentially dare the state to arrest them, to shut them down,” co-host Steve Doocy clarified, apparently speaking from his collection of fancy book-spines.

Napolitano then saluted a gym owner who was recently featured on the program, and Kilmeade intoned “Love it.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

