JUST IN: Horrific Details Revealed After Body Cam Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Shown in Court

A San Francisco cop who was dispatched to the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) described witnessing the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, in court on Wednesday.

The Oct. 28 hammer assault by a man police have identified as David DePape was caught on police bodycam video and shown in court. The video is not available publicly, but officer Kyle Cagney recounted a horrific detail.

“Mr. Pelosi was face down on the ground, a pool of blood by his head,” he said.

Mr. Pelosi phoned 9-1-1 after the intruder entered the home. It was not until after officers arrived at the residence that police say DePape struck.

The New York Times reported:

Prosecutors on Wednesday played an audio recording of the interview that Mr. DePape gave to the police in which he admitted to busting into the Pelosi home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood through a back door, on a mission to capture the House speaker, interrogate her and break her kneecaps if she “lied” to him. […] Among the evidence was body-camera footage of the attack, showing that when the police arrived, Mr. Pelosi and Mr. DePape were standing, each with a hand on a hammer. They appeared calm, until an officer told them to drop the tool. That is when Mr. DePape took control of the hammer and lunged at Mr. Pelosi, striking him once, according to the video. “Really hard,” Mr. Cagney said when asked by a prosecutor to describe the force of the hammer attack. During his testimony, Mr. Cagney showed the court the hammer, measuring more than a foot long, that he said was used to bludgeon Mr. Pelosi.

DePape, a Canadian national who was in the country illegally, allegedly had a list of targets that included Pelosi, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), and Tom Hanks.

The Times reported DePape divulged others were also on the list when he spoke to police after his arrest:

Mr. DePape said in a police interview hours after the attack that he had other targets, including Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California; the actor Tom Hanks; Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden; and the feminist writer and anthropologist Gayle Rubin, according to testimony on Wednesday.

DePape faces charges that include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

