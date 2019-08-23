Hospitals Say Trump Lied About Doctors ‘Coming Out of the Operating Rooms’ to Greet Him in El Paso and Dayton

President Donald Trump lied when he told reporters that doctors left their operating rooms to greet him during his visits in El Paso and Dayton following horrific mass shootings, according to officials at both hospitals.

During a press gaggle on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, Trump was asked what feedback he has received from mass shooting victims on the issue of gun reform, to which he responded by bragging about his visits to hospitals in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

In addition to boasting that mass shooting victims “love” him, Trump claimed that “The doctors were coming out of the operating rooms. There were hundreds and hundreds of people all over the floor. You couldn’t even walk on it.”

But officials at both hospitals that Trump visited have disputed Trump’s claim, in statements to The Washington Post.

“At no time did, or would, physicians or staff leave active operating rooms during the presidential visit,” Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, said in a statement to The Washington Post on Thursday. “Our priority is always patient care.” … “Our physicians and staff at no time leave an active operating room, procedural area or patient room to greet anyone,” Ben Sutherly, a spokesman for Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, told The Washington Post on Friday.

Trump’s press shop barred reporters from both hospital visits, but the White House put out its own photos, as well as a campaign-style video of the visits.

Watch Trump’s claim above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com