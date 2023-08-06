A House Democrat told Fox recent testimony against Hunter Biden cast the president’s son in a “very unflattering” light and said he should face “justice and accountability” if he’s found to have committed crimes.

In a Fox News Sunday interview with Shannon Bream, Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) criticized Hunter Biden following the House testimony of his former business partner Devon Archer.

“What we saw from the Archer testimony was a very unflattering portrait of Hunter Biden’s judgment and business dealings,” Auchincloss said.

However, the Democratic Congressman defended President Joe Biden — arguing the Archer testimony showed “no material involvement from Joe Biden himself.”

“It is smoke,” the congressman said. “It is smoke that the Republicans are trying to gin up, and yet no fire.”

Still, Auchincloss appeared open to criminal punishment for the president’s son.

“If Hunter Biden committed crimes, Hunter Biden should face justice and accountability for those crimes,” Auchincloss said.

By the same token, he slammed the GOP’s focus on the Bidens as “a whopper of whataboutism” meant to distract the public from the charges against former President Donald Trump.

“The Republicans are trying to deflect, to diminish, to defend Donald Trump from the grave crime of conspiracy against the Constitution of the United States,” Auchincloss said. “They want the American public to focus on anything other than the man who swore to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

via Fox.

