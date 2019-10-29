The House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to recognize the Armenian Genocide, in a historic move and rebuke of Turkey.

The resolution passed in a huge 405-11 vote earlier tonight, recognizing the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire a century ago.

As noted, there were 11 members of Congress who voted no, while three voted “present.”

NOs:

Jim Baird

Mike Rogers

Mac Thornberry

Susan Brooks

Greg Pence

Kevin Brady

Tom Cole

Andy Harris

Mark Meadows

Virginia Foxx

Larry Bucshon — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019

Three members voted present:

Paul Gosar

Eddie Bernice Johnson

Ilhan Omar — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019

The members voting present were Republican Paul Gosar, and Democrats Ilhan Omar and Eddie Bernice Johnson.

CNN received a statement from Omar’s office defending her vote, saying, “I believe accountability for human rights violations — especially ethnic cleansing and genocide — is paramount. But accountability and recognition of genocide should not be used as cudgel in a political fight. It should be done based on academic consensus outside the push and pull of geopolitics.”

Omar's office has sent this statement to CNN explaining her present vote: pic.twitter.com/Gpj198jx0p — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019

The statement from Omar says a “true acknowledgement of historical crimes” needs to include “both the heinous genocides of the 20th century, along with earlier mass slaughters like the transatlantic slave trade and Native American genocide.”

Omar’s statement has gotten a lot of attention on social media tonight, receiving some serious criticism:

This is bullshit. The genocide is a historical fact, and regardless of why it passed today, it's ludicrous to demand that a century-delayed resolution encompass every other atrocity known to humankind before it can gain approval. https://t.co/YsQL5QDhzp — Eli Valley (@elivalley) October 29, 2019

This is awful https://t.co/UQwysNvHDo — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) October 29, 2019

Statement says genocide recognition should be "outside push & pull of geopolitics," not "cudgel in political fight" This ignores how *lack* of recognition isn't neutral, is itself tied to Turkish state's expensive fabrication & lobbying, & resulting "push & pull of geopolitics." https://t.co/f7wcit5A31 — Taniel (@Taniel) October 29, 2019

Did… did Omar just ‘all lives matter’ the Armenian genocide https://t.co/4GsG54WKNP — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 29, 2019

This is a bizarre explanation https://t.co/R5q7i8hEhZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 29, 2019

Her "present" vote on the Armenian genocide resolution is a bit tough to square with that. Not to say there aren't real politique reasons to avoid enraging Turkey, there are, and it's why the resolution has died a thousand deaths. But that's not usually Omar's thing. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2019

Omar’s done some admirable things but this is bullshit https://t.co/2Ot5etNfLF — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 29, 2019

This statement is really all over the place. Is it because of the role the relationship with Turkey played, or because it focused only on what happened in Armenia (???). — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) October 29, 2019

Ilhan Omar votes “present”

on condemnation of Armenian genocide. Her explanation doesn’t cut it. pic.twitter.com/u9mCWMlab4 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 29, 2019

UPDATE — 8:22 pm ET: Omar defended her statement on Twitter, tonight saying “*Of course* we should acknowledge the Genocide” and “My issue was with the timing and context. I think we should demand accountability for human rights abuses consistently, not simply when it suits our political goals.”

👋🏽 This is classic “real politique!” My issue was not with the substance of this resolution. *Of course* we should acknowledge the Genocide. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 29, 2019

My issue was with the timing and context. I think we should demand accountability for human rights abuses consistently, not simply when it suits our political goals. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 29, 2019

