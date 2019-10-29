comScore

House Overwhelmingly Votes to Recognize Armenian Genocide; Ilhan Omar Lambasted for Statement on Voting ‘Present’

By Josh FeldmanOct 29th, 2019, 7:33 pm

The House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to recognize the Armenian Genocide, in a historic move and rebuke of Turkey.

The resolution passed in a huge 405-11 vote earlier tonight, recognizing the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire a century ago.

As noted, there were 11 members of Congress who voted no, while three voted “present.”

The members voting present were Republican Paul Gosar, and Democrats Ilhan Omar and Eddie Bernice Johnson.

CNN received a statement from Omar’s office defending her vote, saying, “I believe accountability for human rights violations — especially ethnic cleansing and genocide — is paramount. But accountability and recognition of genocide should not be used as cudgel in a political fight. It should be done based on academic consensus outside the push and pull of geopolitics.”

The statement from Omar says a “true acknowledgement of historical crimes” needs to include “both the heinous genocides of the 20th century, along with earlier mass slaughters like the transatlantic slave trade and Native American genocide.”

Omar’s statement has gotten a lot of attention on social media tonight, receiving some serious criticism:

UPDATE — 8:22 pm ET: Omar defended her statement on Twitter, tonight saying “*Of course* we should acknowledge the Genocide” and “My issue was with the timing and context. I think we should demand accountability for human rights abuses consistently, not simply when it suits our political goals.”

