House Republican Nancy Mace Eviscerates Far-Right Show Host in Heated Twitter Spat on Abortion

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) clapped back at the far-right show host Stew Peters when he criticized her appearance over her opposition to recent Republican-backed abortion restrictions.

The GOP congresswoman was called out by Peters on Twitter over her latest appearance on Fox News where she called out her fellow Republicans over their extremist stances on abortion.

“Some of these stances [Republicans] have taken, especially when it comes to rape and incest, protecting the life of the mother — it’s so extreme [that] the middle, the independent voters … they cannot support us,” Mace said.

Peters quoted tweeted the clip of Mace’s appearance on the network and said that supporting life is never extreme.

He went further by adding “you’d think someone who goes under the knife for cosmetic surgery like she does would be a bit concerned about getting the Joan Rivers treatment.”

The South Carolina lawmaker fired back at Peters saying since he can’t defend his extreme views, he has to go after the woman’s appearance.

Mace continued to amplify her support for rape victims and disdain for some recent legislative bills and court cases that involved abortions and birth-control.

“As a rape victim, I will continue to fight for women who’ve been raped,” Mace said. “I’m not OK with executing women who’ve had abortions, I want women to have access to birth control. Let’s start there…”

Recently during her appearance on CNN, Mace warned Republicans about their approach to abortion in the wake of Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s decision in Texas that ruled to suspend FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a drug utilized for medication abortions.

“This is an issue that Republicans have largely been on the wrong side of,” Mace said. “We have, over the last nine months, not shown compassion towards women and this is one of those issues that I’ve tried to lead on as someone who’s pro-life and just have some common sense.”

