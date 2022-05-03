Vice President Kamala Harris blasted the Supreme Court on Tuesday over a draft decision that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

Politico reported on Monday on the draft decision, which it obtained. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed its authenticity and said that the draft decision, which was authored by Justice Samuel Alito, was not final and that he has instructed the Supreme Court Marshal to find who was behind the leaker.

In a statement, Harris, the first female vice president, said:

Roe ensures a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. It also, at its root, protects the fundamental right to privacy. What is clear is that opponents of Roe want to punish women and take away their rights to make decisions about their own bodies. Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of the law against women. The rights of all Americans are at risk. If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life. This is the time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the decision, if it becomes final, would mean “a whole range of rights are in question.”

