Hunter’s Lawyers Vowed to Call President Biden As Witness — Complained About Trump Influence In Newly-Leaked Documents

Hunter Biden’s lawyers vowed to call President Joe Biden as a witness and complained about ex-President Donald Trump’s influence on the DOJ in a trove of newly-leaked documents.

A little over a week ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland dropped a big announcement: he named David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who has been overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden — to be special counsel investigating Hunter Biden. The announcement comes weeks after a plea deal on three federal charges — two tax misdemeanors and one gun felony — fell apart, and the same week ex-President Donald Trump faced the first hearing in his federal indictment over January 6.

In a Politico deep-dive on the collapse of the plea deal, Betsy Woodruff Swan reveals she obtained over 300 pages of emails and other documents related to communications between Hunter’s lawyers and the prosecutors.

One letter from attorney Chris Clark lashed out at an earlier leak from the investigation, and warned that “President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial.”

The defense also argued political pressure unfairly disadvantaged Hunter Biden:

The case has long been defined by politics, including for Biden’s own lawyers. During the private negotiations with prosecutors, the documents show, Biden’s lawyers often invoked the case’s extraordinary political undercurrents. They made clear to prosecutors that they thought pressure from congressional Republicans was improperly shaping the investigation. They name-dropped Donald Trump, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and the failed prosecution of a lawyer for Hillary Clinton. They argued that bringing the case would destroy the Justice Department’s reputation. And they said a trial of the president’s son would create political and constitutional chaos by pitting the president himself against his own Justice Department. “This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis,” Clark wrote.

The piece notes “Clark’s letter and the other documents were shared with POLITICO by a person with knowledge of the communications between the Justice Department and Biden’s legal team.”

Last month, Swan also obtained a copy of the proposed plea deal that fell apart.

The president has consistently refused to comment on the investigation, but has defended his son and maintained he never discussed business with him or his associates — which Hunter business partner and congressional witness Devon Archer has corroborated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com