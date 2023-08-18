Reporter Asks Biden About Investigation Into Son During Joint Presser With Leaders Of Japan and South Korea

President Joe Biden held a joint press conference with the leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David on Friday, where he fielded a question about his son Hunter Biden.

Biden appeared with Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk Yeol at the presser, where the trio took inquiries from reporters about a host of issues affecting the three countries. At one point, a reporter for the Associated Press asked the president about the ongoing investigation into his son over allegedly not paying taxes and lying on a federal firearm application.

Last month, a plea agreement – in which the younger Biden would avoid jail time – fell apart if it became clear to the judge in the case that his attorneys and the Department of Justice did not agree on what immunity it conferred upon the defendant. Afterward, the U.S. Attorney prosecuting the case was made a special counsel. The case is ongoing.

The AP reporter posed questions to Biden, Yoon, and Kishida. He then pivoted back to Biden to ask about his son.

“And, if you’ll indulge me, Mr. President, on a domestic matter, what is your reaction to the special counsel appointment last week into your son?” he asked. “Thank you.”

Biden laughed uncomfortably before answering the reporter’s foreign policy query. He then addressed the question about his son.

“And with regard to the second question, I have no comment on any investigation that’s going on,” Biden said. “That’s up to the Justice Department, and that’s all I have to say.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com