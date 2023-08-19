MAGA Squeals After DeSantis Shreds Republicans Who Think Kissing Trump’s ‘Rear End’ Is The Only Political Value: ‘Listless Vessels’

The Make America Great Again PAC sent out an email on Saturday comparing Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hillary Clinton and demanding the Florida governor “apologize” for comments he made in an interview this week.

Republican activist and writer Will Witt sat down with DeSantis for an interview released Friday on Witt’s website The Florida Standard, and asked the 2024 candidate about the relentless attacks on him from Donald Trump and his supporters, many formerly fans of Florida’s actions under his leadership, accusing him of being a “RINO” or a tool of the Republican “establishment.”

“Many of the MAGA people will say that you are controlled by the Bushes and the Cheneys, that you are a RINO, that this is the real reason why you’re running,” said Witt. “What is your response to that?”

“Well, it’s just totally fabricated,” said DeSantis. He went through a list of actions taken by his administration on various issues that would normally be viewed favorably by conservative voters, then added, “And oh, by the way, I mean, I’ve been fighting the Republican establishment my whole career, including as a founding member of the Freedom Caucus.”

Witt asked why Trump supporters would say he is RINO given those facts. “Is there a reasoning behind it? Or do they really think that?”

“I don’t think they think it. I think that we have a strand in our party that views supporting Trump as whether you are a RINO or not,” said DeSantis. “And so you could be the most conservative person since sliced bread. Unless you’re kissing his rear end, they will somehow call you a RINO.”

“So it’s been totally detached from principle and what you actually believe and results,” he said.

DeSantis concluded by arguing that if the only standard of conservatism is that a politician be a “listless vessel” for Trump’s will, the movement can’t last.

“If you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that’re just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” he said.

It was that comment that prompted a wounded email from MAGA PAC demanding DeSantis apologize for his mean tweet words.

Even noted Trump-booster boosters joined MAGA Twitter (again) in raising a stink with the mischaracterization of DeSantis’s comments, and the words “listless vessels” became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

In the full interview, DeSantis also says he will do what Trump did not do when it comes to “upending the swamp.”

“He didn’t do it. So we are gonna do it,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis also took a shot at Trump during conservative conference The Gathering in Atlanta on Friday over the ex-president’s dodging of the Republican primary debate next week.

Watch the clip above via The Florida Standard.

