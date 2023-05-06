‘Our Audio Was Messed Up!’ MSNBC’s Ruhle Had To Ask Biden Her Hunter Question Twice In Unaired Interview Cut

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle had to get President Joe Biden to repeat his answer to a question about Hunter Biden due to audio difficulties in an unaired portion of their interview.

The criminal probe into President Biden’s only surviving son is being headed by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss, while the congressional probes are being spearheaded by Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer.

Biden has consistently defended his son, but has strictly maintained the independence of the investigations into him. Probes thus far have yielded no evidence of crimes or illegality, according to the chairman leading them.

On Friday night’s 10th-hour edition of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, Ruhle saved the awkward subject for last, but according to an embargoed transcript of the exchange she had to ask the question twice and get the president to repeat his answer on the sensitive issue because of an apparent audio snafu.

The president’s second answer was more emphatic than the first:

RUHLE: You’re also facing something personal. And while there’s no ties to you, your own son could be charged by your Department of Justice. UNKNOWN: (OFF MIC) RUHLE: How — how will that impact your presidency? BIDEN: It will not because he has done nothing wrong. And I’m proud of him. (CROSSTALK) RUHLE: Just — since they were talking, sir, just — can I ask you that again? Because the — you gave your answer, but our audio was messed up. Can I just ask you that again? You don’t have to answer. If I may? Sir, there is something personal that’s affecting you. Your son, while there’s no ties to you, could be charged by your Department of Justice. How will that impact your presidency? BIDEN: First of all, my son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.

But when the interview aired, the portion containing Biden’s first answer and Ruhle’s re-asking had been excised.

