‘I Don’t Want to Hear Any of That Rubbish’: New Zealand Journalist Goes Viral for an Absolutely BRUTAL Grilling of a Defeated Politician

A New Zealand journalist has gone viral following her utterly brutal interrogation of an ousted politician.

Tova O’Brien, the political editor for New Zealand’s Newshub, thoroughly grilled Jami-Lee Ross — a member of parliament who had just lost his seat in the nation’s recent election — for spreading misinformation on Covid-19.

“Jami-Lee, you just described just described yourself as a loser,” O’Brien said. She added, “Your political career is in tatters. Do you have any regrets?”

Ross dodged the question, but O’Brien wouldn’t let him off the hook.

“Do you want to have another crack at that?” O’Brien said. “Because I was asking if you have any regrets. You’ve just been part of a political movement which has been peddling misinformation during the election campaign.”

O’Brien asked Ross why he aligned with controversial New Zealand politician Billy Te Kahika — who has spread conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. Ross explained his rationale, but O’Brien fired back with a devastating putdown.

“It was purely political ambition,” she said. “You sold your soul for political ambition.”

Later, when Ross tried to compare Covid-19 to the flu, O’Brien stopped him cold.

“I don’t want to hear any of that rubbish, she said.

The interview drew raves from political media in the U.S. and beyond:

I like her offhanded summation, ‘you’re dreaming then’ https://t.co/doVYfCJFlZ — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) October 18, 2020

Quite a remarkable interview. @TovaOBrien rakes defeated politician Jami-Lee Ross following the New Zealand election. https://t.co/51Sc5TAp3s — Terry Reith (@TerryReithCBC) October 18, 2020

“This might be the that last time that you’re on the air, it’s probably the last time we’ll invite you on, are there any apologies you want to issue to anyone?” A dream final question for a disgraced politician or operative. I hope U.S. anchors see this. https://t.co/W2mWnbfunl — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 18, 2020

If the American press consistently treated politicians who promote lies and conspiracy theories with this kind of professional but appropriate hostility during interviews, we would better serve the public. Watch this in its entirety. Cheers to @TovaOBrien. pic.twitter.com/mMQZEN2Gmr — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 18, 2020

This is @TovaOBrien and she has some fans in the US !!! https://t.co/QpUqyovBfZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2020

“I don’t want to hear any of that rubbish” This combination of dogged, brutal (in a good way) questioning and unerring civility from @TovaOBrien is quite something. https://t.co/EnEJKEldyT — Chris Stone (@ChrisStoneTV) October 18, 2020

A masterclass in tough interviewing by @TovaOBrien: https://t.co/H1nVnT1u9p — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) October 18, 2020

Watch above, via Newshub New Zealand.

