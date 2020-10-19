comScore

‘I Don’t Want to Hear Any of That Rubbish’: New Zealand Journalist Goes Viral for an Absolutely BRUTAL Grilling of a Defeated Politician

By Joe DePaoloOct 19th, 2020, 11:14 am

A New Zealand journalist has gone viral following her utterly brutal interrogation of an ousted politician.

Tova O’Brien, the political editor for New Zealand’s Newshub, thoroughly grilled Jami-Lee Ross — a member of parliament who had just lost his seat in the nation’s recent election — for spreading misinformation on Covid-19.

“Jami-Lee, you just described just described yourself as a loser,” O’Brien said. She added, “Your political career is in tatters. Do you have any regrets?”

Ross dodged the question, but O’Brien wouldn’t let him off the hook.

“Do you want to have another crack at that?” O’Brien said. “Because I was asking if you have any regrets. You’ve just been part of a political movement which has been peddling misinformation during the election campaign.”

O’Brien asked Ross why he aligned with controversial New Zealand politician Billy Te Kahika — who has spread conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. Ross explained his rationale, but O’Brien fired back with a devastating putdown.

“It was purely political ambition,” she said. “You sold your soul for political ambition.”

Later, when Ross tried to compare Covid-19 to the flu, O’Brien stopped him cold.

“I don’t want to hear any of that rubbish, she said.

