‘I Know This Is Wrong But…’: Maddow Notes Mostly ‘Very Old’ People At SOTU ‘And Precisely One’ COVID Mask

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow evoked a ghoulish scenario when she noted the “average age” of the thousand or so attendees at the State of the Union speech, and only saw one person wearing a COVID mask.

As President Joe Biden prepared to deliver his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, MSNBC’s coverage crew — anchored by Maddow — killed time by remarking on whatever there was to fill the time as the members of Congress and other leaders filed in to watch.

At one point, Maddow made an observation that she prefaced by saying, “I have to say, I know this is wrong” — and went on to note the “average age” of the attendees and “precisely one mask” being worn — by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders:

RACHEL MADDOW: A thousand people in that room. I have to say, I know this is wrong, but it does give me the ughs a little bit to see the average age in that room and then to see precisely one mask in the entire room. I mean, like I realize that we’re in a different position with the COVID pandemic, but these are a lot of very important, very powerful, for the most part, very old people. And there’s a thousand of them in the room, and they’re going to be in there screaming together for several hours. And Bernie Sanders is the only mask that I’ve seen. ALEX WAGNER: Well, it’s coming at the time that the White House is saying that, you know, the COVID, trying to point to its record on COVID and trying to end the emergency sort of designation for COVID and the funds available. So, you know. Optics. RACHEL MADDOW: The president is expected to talk tonight about ending the COVID emergency in, as of May, which will have a practical impact in terms of regular American households. It will affect free tests, free treatment…

The Biden administration has already announced the COVID emergency will be ended in May.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com