Trump Says High Oil Prices Worth It to Prevent ‘Nuclear Holocaust In Europe’

President Donald Trump was pressed in the Oval Office on Thursday about gas prices after he said he once worried they could go as high as $200 a barrel due to the war in Iran.

A reporter asked if Trump would be willing to accept $200 oil in order to continue the war.

“I think that there’s nothing worse than a nuclear weapon that takes out one of your cities, or two of your cities, or three. I think there’s something worse than the nuclear weapon is going to destroy the Middle East, including Israel,” Trump replied, adding:

I think there is nothing worse than Europe being under attack by people that have missiles now that reach Europe. As you know, they don’t reach us, but they reach Europe — but they will reach us at some time, probably in the not too distant future, unless we stop them now. I think there would be nothing worse than having a nuclear holocaust in Europe — London, Paris, various places in Germany — all targeted. Now, what I say is you can’t let them have. I don’t think it will happen, by the way. I really think — we actually, it turns out, that we are “drill, baby, drill” and it turns out we’re producing a lot of oil, and they’re buying the oil. They’re going to Alaska, they’re going to Texas, Louisiana. And our guys have done a fantastic job. We’re putting out, right now, more oil and gas than we ever have in the history of our country. And one other thing — there are more people employed today in the United States than ever in the history of the country, okay?

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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