‘I Know You Have To Ask That Question, Jake’: Sinema Dodges Tapper On Whether Party Switch Changes 51-49 Senate Math

Senator Kyrsten Sinema dodged CNN’s Jake Tapper on the implications of her party switch for the Senate majority, saying “I know you have to ask that question, Jake” but “that’s kind of a D.C. thing to worry about.”

Senator Sinema is making the rounds to announce that she is now a registered independent, a decision that comes days after Democrats solidified their Senate majority with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in the Georgia runoff.

Tapper’s exclusive interview with Sinema aired on Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, during which Sinema tried to avoid the subject of the Senate math by focusing on what she believes Arizonans care about:

TAPPER: So, let’s talk about practically what this means because you’re the chair of at least two subcommittees. You’re a member of a number of important committees, including Veterans Affairs. Does this mean that you’re no longer going to be in those positions because you’re no longer a Democrat and the Democrats control the Senate? SINEMA: Well, I intend to maintain my position on my committees and keep doing the work that I’ve been doing for Arizona, so I don’t think that things will change in terms of how I operate or the work that I do in the United States Senate. TAPPER: So, the — ever since Raphael Warnock, Senator Warnock was reelected earlier this week, the balance of power right now is 51 Democrats — or 51 votes for the Democratic Party — that includes two Independents, Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — but that’s 51-49. What you’re doing today doesn’t change that? It’s still basically going to be 51-49? SINEMA: Well, I know you have to ask that question, Jake. TAPPER: Yes. SINEMA: But that’s kind of a D.C. thing to worry about. What I’m really focused on is just making sure that I’m doing what I think comports with my values and the values of Arizonans. So, when I come to work each day, it’ll be the same. I’m going to still come to work and hopefully serve on the same committees I’ve been serving on and continue to work well with my colleagues of both political parties. And I’m not really spending much time worrying about what the mechanics look like for Washington, D.C. And to be honest, Jake, I don’t think anyone in Arizona is caring about that either. So, I don’t think things will change much for me, and I don’t think things will change much for Arizonans.

The White House released a statement expressing confidence that they would continue to enjoy Sinema’s help in the Senate.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

