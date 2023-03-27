‘I Thought It Was Horrible’: Netanyahu Torches Trump For Dinner With Neo-Nazi Fuentes and Kanye West

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took former President Donald Trump, his one-time close ally, to task during a recent interview with Piers Morgan over his Thanksgiving weekend dinner with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and avowed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes.

“How did you feel about Donald Trump having dinner with Kanye West and the white supremacist Nick Fuentes?” Morgan asked Netanyahu.

“I thought it was horrible,” Netanyahu quickly replied.

“Two people who spew a lot of antisemitism,” Morgan added, finishing his question in the interview airing on Fox Nation Monday.

“I thought it was horrible and I said so. I think it’s a big mistake. It’s wrong. It’s wrong from every point of view,” Netanyahu added.

“How damaging is it when someone with Kanye West’s following suddenly seems to go rogue, antisemitic in the way that he did?” Morgan followed up.

“My father was a great historian and historian of antisemitism, and antisemitism goes back about 2,500 years as a sort of a doctrine that keeps changing. But basically, people say there’s trouble in the world. I want to blame the Jews. We have a setback here or setback there. Blame the Jews. The communists say the Jews are the capitalists, the capitalists say the Jews are the communists, blame the Jews. So, you know, that’s a deep seated pattern. It should not be countenanced, it should not be accepted. It should be rebuked and condemned. And that’s what I do — that I don’t care, I don’t care where it comes from or from whom,” replied Netanyahu.

Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and West was widely condemned.

Trump released a statement after the dinner, saying, “Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business.”

“We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President, “any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP.” Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes,” Trump concluded on his Truth Social platform.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com