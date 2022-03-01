Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers posted an anti-Semitic image to her Gab account before speaking at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) put on by Nick Fuentes to compete with CPAC.

On Tuesday, the GOP-controlled Arizona senate voted to censure Rogers for her appearance at the event.

The photoshopped image Rogers shared ahead of her remarks has her behind a dead rhino with the word CPAC on it, with the “A” featuring a Star of David, a Jewish symbol. In between Rogers is AFPAC leader Fuentes, a white nationalist and anti-Semite, and one other person.

On Friday, prior to her speech at the racist AFPAC event, Arizona lawmaker Wendy Rogers posted this photoshopped image on her Gab and Telegram accounts. She’s pictured in the center. The dead rhino is branded with the letters CPAC, which includes a Jewish Star of David. pic.twitter.com/opVZayv0F2 — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) March 1, 2022

The image is obviously suggesting that Jews control CPAC, echoing the anti-Semitic trope of Jewish control of politics and institutions.

Rogers appeared at AFPAC on Friday, a far-right alternative to CPAC. The two events were held simultaneously.

The rhino in the image symbolizes RINO, or Republican in Name Only, a label for those Republicans viewed not genuinely Republican. At AFPAC, there was praise for Adolf Hitler and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to Rogers, who is expected to be censured by the Arizona State Senate, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) appeared at AFPAC. GOP leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers have blasted one of or both of them for appearing at the far-right event.

