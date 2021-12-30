‘IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE’: High Winds Fuel Multiple Fast-Moving Fires in Boulder County

By Alex Griffing
Dec 30th, 2021
 

High winds fueled multiple grass fires across Boulder Country on Thursday, resulting in the Boulder Emergency Operations Center ordering residents to evacuate at first sight of flames.

Boulder, Colorado, which is located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, is known for high winds and a dry climate in the fall and winter – a dangerous combination for wildfires. Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations, including for the cities of Superior and Louisville, which are southeast of Boulder.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO), who represents the Boulder area, took to Twitter, writing “Folks throughout Boulder County, please stay safe and follow the evac orders.”

Other Twitter users shared some of the incredible videos of the fires and smoke inundating the county and city.

