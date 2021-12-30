‘IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE’: High Winds Fuel Multiple Fast-Moving Fires in Boulder County

High winds fueled multiple grass fires across Boulder Country on Thursday, resulting in the Boulder Emergency Operations Center ordering residents to evacuate at first sight of flames.

Boulder, Colorado, which is located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, is known for high winds and a dry climate in the fall and winter – a dangerous combination for wildfires. Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations, including for the cities of Superior and Louisville, which are southeast of Boulder.

If you are in Louisville, this is a life threatening situation. LEAVE NOW! #MarshallFire https://t.co/O1HtmqWvOK — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021

Boulder OEM is getting many calls about residents seeing fire. IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE. Go east, go north, but leave immediately. More info to come through OEM channels. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO), who represents the Boulder area, took to Twitter, writing “Folks throughout Boulder County, please stay safe and follow the evac orders.”

Folks throughout Boulder County, please stay safe and follow the evac orders from @BoulderOEM. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/U9K2mOBDKR — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) December 30, 2021

Other Twitter users shared some of the incredible videos of the fires and smoke inundating the county and city.

Another video from our photographer @hrichardson shows just how strong the winds are in Superior right now. Evacuations have been ordered as flames from the grass fire spread. https://t.co/epsxPtYUNg pic.twitter.com/3O3AIHqxE9 — The Denver Post (@denverpost) December 30, 2021

Apparently, Boulder is on fire.#BoulderFire #Boulder pic.twitter.com/24bvCtI7wj — Robin Bright (@TheRightBright) December 30, 2021

Fast-moving grass fire south of Boulder visible from our office. Multiple wildfires burning across the county. This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities. pic.twitter.com/5lTNn3M6Hx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021

Stay away from Boulder. VERY windy. Multiple fires @CReppWx pic.twitter.com/2CD642IFTs — Amy Parulis (@AmyParulis) December 30, 2021

#BREAKING: Stores Being Evacuated In Boulder County Colorado As Incredibly Fast Moving Brush Fire Envelops The Communities In Thick Smoke. Multiple Structures Are Burning. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/4y5A7GYNu0 — BREAKING NEWS (@Breaking_4_News) December 30, 2021

