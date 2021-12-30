Oriini Kaipara and Keith Olbermann | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Oriini Kaipara
A member of the Māori people made history last week as the first member of an indigenous group in New Zealand to present the news in primetime while adorned with a traditional Māori facial tattoo.
Oriini Kaipara anchored the 6 p.m. hour of Newshub Live on Christmas Day, making history as the first to present primetime news while having the moko kauae, a chin tattoo for Māori women.
“I’m very much aware that I’m the first [with moko kauae] to anchor a six o’clock primetime news bulletin,” she told Newshub, according to USA Today.
Kaipara discovered in 2017, following a DNA test, that she was 98 percent Māori, according to The Telegraph.
“In New Zealand, many believed there are no full-blood Māori left. It’s often been used by critics of Māori who seek equal rights and sovereignty. My results, at least, show there is one full-blooded Māori contrary to that belief,” she told the outlet.
“For me, being Māori is a way of life. I was born and bred in a Māori world where reo (language) and tikanga (traditions) were embedded in us,” she said.
Kaipara made history in 2019 as the first Māori woman with the tattoo to anchor a mainstream TV news program, according to Newshub’s website.
Kaipara’s typical schedule consists of anchoring Newshub Live at 11:30 am and 4:30 pm, according to the outlet’s website, which states that she is “renowned for her ability to converse fluently in Māori and English” and is “well-respected for her approach to issues of significance to Māori that help shape a positive bicultural New Zealand society.”
MEDIA LOSER:
Keith Olbermann
Left-wing commentator Keith Olbermann was dragged online Wednesday after he reacted to a photo of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) with his very large family by suggesting the men in the image should get vasectomies.
Wednesday morning, Olbermann posted a screenshot of a Christmas Day tweet from the senator. On Dec. 25, Romney quoted a Bible verse and shared a photo of his immediate family, which consists of approximately three dozen people. Romney and his wife Ann Romney have five sons, twenty-four grandchildren, and even one great-grandchild.
Romney had written, “From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!”
Olbermann, four days later, seized upon the opportunity to attack the Romney family for having what he asserted were too many children. The former ESPN anchor tweeted, “Somebody gift these people some vasectomies.”
Others nailed Olbermann for the contemptuous comment by defending children, while Ben Domenech of The Federalist called the former MSNBC host a “Lonely childless Boomer.”
Olbermann later retweeted one comment on his thread, which read, “Mitt Romney – 5 children and 52 years of marriage vs. Keith Olbermann – never married and no children. I think we know who the better man is.”
The user had also written, “This is the sort of callousness we can expect from a childless, miserable, wretched man like Keith Olbermann. Making fun of a man for having a large and thriving family is pathetic.”
Olbermann commented, “Thanks for the compliment!” The classless tweet and his childish replies are typical of the frequently fired negative feedback junkie.
