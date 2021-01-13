Law enforcement officials have announced the arrest one of the most prominent rioters seen in the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Robert Keith Packer, a resident of Virginia, became a figure of public infamy after he was spotted in the Capitol mob wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “Camp Auschwitz.” The sweatshirt also featured a skull and the phrase “work brings freedom,” a loose translation of “Arbeit macht frei,” which is inscribed on the gates of the infamous Nazi camp where more than a million people were killed during World War II.

Multiple reports say Packer was arrested in Virginia and is facing federal charges of unlawfully entering a restricted area, violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. His mugshot was obtained by CBS affiliate WTKR News 3.

BREAKING: FBI arrest, charge local man seen wearing ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt during Capitol riots https://t.co/5rK4TYFGbo pic.twitter.com/rZ7zmXeYE0 — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) January 13, 2021

The FBI and the Justice Department are still investigating the storming of the Capitol, with over 100 open cases for rioters who may be charged with for murder, sedition and conspiracy. Several of the rioters have been arrested already and Trump is being impeached for the second time for inciting the insurgency.

