Peter Doocy Named White House Correspondent for Fox News

Fox News has announced that Peter Doocy will serve as a White House correspondent for the network, covering the incoming administration of president-elect Joe Biden.

He will cover the White House along with Kristin Fisher, who will stay in her role as White House correspondent.

On Monday, Fox announced that Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts was stepping away from that role to co-anchor a two-hour daily news show with Sandra Smith, as part of a major revamp of the network’s daytime lineup.

“Peter’s affable nature, tireless work ethic and dedication advancing the story on the campaign trail further enhanced our reporting throughout the historic 2020 election cycle,” said Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace. “We look forward to adding him to our White House team, alongside Kristin Fisher, both of whom we are confident will provide our viewers with informative insights from president-elect Joe Biden’s administration.”

Doocy covered the Biden campaign during the 2020 presidential election cycle, leading to some notable, sometimes contentious exchanges. Prior to the Senate runoff election in Georgia, Doocy interviewed Democratic then-candidate Jon Ossoff, during which Ossoff referred to Doocy as a “serious reporter” and chided him for asking a question about possible Chinese influence in American elections.

Doocy interviewed several Democratic presidential candidates in the early part of the 2020 campaign, and also interviewed President Donald Trump during the Iowa caucuses in January 2020. He has been a part of the network’s coverage of midterm and presidential elections since joining the network in 2009. In 2014, Doocy, son of longtime Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy, had the first television interview with Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who claimed to have fired the shots that killed Osama Bin Laden.

Doocy’s first official day as White House correspondent will be Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

