Jeremy Scahill, one of The Intercept’s founding editors, called out Glenn Greenwald and his attacks of the publication in a statement Sunday after Greenwald resigned earlier this week over accusations of censorship.

On Thursday, Greenwald penned a lengthy resignation letter ripping the publication he helped co-found, saying it is “completely unrecognizable” from its creation in 2014.

“Rather than offering a venue for airing dissent, marginalized voices and unheard perspectives, it is rapidly becoming just another media outlet with mandated ideological and partisan loyalties,” Greenwald wrote on Thursday.

Greenwald went on to release email exchanges between him and editor-in-chief Betsy Reed over the story in the works about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In his statement, Scahill said that he had “admittedly limited involvement” in the Biden piece at Greenwald’s request.

“From my admittedly limited involvement (at Glenn’s request) with this specific article, it seemed to me that there was a reasonable path to publishing the piece,” Scahill wrote. “Glenn clearly disagreed with that and decided to withdraw from that process. People can look at the materials Glenn published and make their own judgment.”

“In any case, this situation has made me profoundly sad,” Scahill continued. “Throughout his career, Glenn has done invaluable journalistic work, at times at great personal risk to himself and his family. I have long respected him and his work, even in moments of disagreement. I wish Glenn the best in his future professional endeavors, but I find his recent sweeping and disparaging comments about The Intercept and its journalists over the top, unnecessary, and unjust.”

Scahill also defended Reed’s decision to question Greenwald’s story on Biden, writing, “I have never questioned her professional or personal integrity.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]