Introducing Mediaite’s New and Improved Newsletter — Now Featuring Cable News Ratings

Since our “Live From the Green Room” newsletter launched a few years ago, we’ve brought you a daily dose of news from behind the scenes of media and politics.

To give you even more insider info from the media world, we are excited to announce that the “Green Room” newsletter now features a breakdown of the daily cable news ratings — hitting your inbox just minutes after they’re released. You can see a chart of total viewers and the demo right in your inbox, and follow the link to read our full ratings analysis on the site.

Fear not: we aren’t retiring the winner and loser of the day. The newsletter now features ratings in addition to our daily winner and loser.

If you have yet to sign up for our newsletter you can do so here!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com