Iran Admits Shooting Down Ukrainian Commercial Airliner, Also Blames Trump

The Iranian government has admitted to “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian airliner during a missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq, but also placed some of the blame with President Donald Trump.

There was little genuine mystery surrounding the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 minutes after it took flight from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport — as Iran was launching missiles targeting Iraqi airbases that house U.S. forces in retaliation for the airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani. The crash killed 176 civilians.

But what little mystery there was disappeared Friday night when Iranian officials made statements acknowledging that Iran “unintentionally” shot the plane down.

“Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote on Twitter, with the hashtag “#PS752.”

Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake. #PS752 — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif also released a statement via Twitter that sought to place some of the blame with Trump.

“A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” Zarif wrote, adding “Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

HE added a “broken heart” emoji.

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

Zarif was referencing the U.S. deonr attack that killed Soleimani, which was ordered by Trump.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]