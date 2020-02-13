Jake Tapper Rips Limbaugh for Buttigieg Smear: Mayor is Married to One Man, Don’t Know ‘What Number Spouse’ Rush is On

CNN’s Jake Tapper fired back at Rush Limbaugh‘s rant against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Thursday, blasting the radio kingpin with a singeing barb about the radio host’s multiple marriages.

Tapper framed the mini segment by stating, “just days after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Rush Limbaugh, who has a decade’s long record of bigotry, attacked Pete Buttigieg because Buttigieg is gay.”

The CNN host then played a clip from Limbaugh’s radio show when he mocked Buttigieg for kissing his husband on stage Tuesday night following the New Hampshire primary.

“How is this going a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there? There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do, Rush. Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage to ram it down Trump’s throat and beat him in the general election. Really? Having fun envisioning that,” Limbaugh stated on his radio program.

Tapper went on to defend Buttigieg by firing a stinging jab at Limbaugh.

“We should point out Buttigieg is married to one man,” Tapper said. “I don’t even know what number spouse Limbaugh is up to.”

Watch above, via CNN.

