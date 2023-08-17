James Comer Demands National Archives Produce Emails Joe Biden Sent Under Pseudonym While VP

Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration on Thursday demanding unredacted documents sent by Joe Biden under a pseudonym while he was vice president be turned over to the House.

The GOP lawmaker is asking for emails related to Ukraine and the Ukrainian gas company Burisma that were sent or received by Biden or his son, Hunter Biden. The move is part of Comer’s overall probe into the Biden’s overseas business dealings before he became president.

Redacted copies have been released of the emails that Comer is requesting, but the Oversight chairman wants the unredacted copies sent to his office. Hunter’s role as a board member for Burisma has led to allegations of corruption.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling,” Comer said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates. We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption,” he added.

From The Hill:

Comer is also asking for documents and communications in which Biden used a “pseudonym”; that included Hunter Biden or his business partners Eric Schwerin and Devon Archer; and all drafts of the speech that Biden delivered to the Ukrainian legislature in December 2015. The request comes as part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden and his business associates, with an apparent focus on whether Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukraine impacted then-Vice President Biden’s policy decisions or financially benefited him, or if Hunter Biden received information that helped his business.

The Biden White House has repeatedly denied that the president was ever involved in business dealings with his son while in office. Republicans in Congress are relying on the investigation into the Biden family business dealings as a way to move forward with impeachment proceedings against the president.

According to the New York Post, Biden previously used the email address “Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov” as vice president and that Hunter was cc’d on 10 emails containing information about Biden’s daily schedule. Moreover, Comer’s request to the National Archives requests records where Biden used other pseudonyms, including “Robing Ware” and “JRB Ware”

