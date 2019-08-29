Former FBI director James Comey reveled in an OIG report released Thursday which found him not entirely innocent but not guilty of leaking classified info, despite such accusations from President Donald Trump.

“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice,” tweeted Comey.

DOJ IG “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.” I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog, the Office of Inspector General, said “We found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the Memos to members of the media.”

However the report did say that Comey had provided Memo 4, a transcript of conversations with the president, to his attorney and instructed the attorney to share the memo’s contents, though not the memo itself with the New York Times. The FBI later marked the memo “for official use” though not classified.

The report found Comey guilty of violating FBI policies, but Attorney General William Barr has declined to press charges for Comey’s handling of the memos.

