January 6 Rioter Who Wrote ‘Murder the Media’ at Capitol Sentenced to Four Years

Two January 6 rioters, one a Proud Boys leader, were sentenced on Friday for their actions at the Capitol, which included one writing the message: “murder the media.”

Nicholas Ochs, 36, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, were each sentenced to 48 months behind bars after pleading guilty in September to obstruction of an official proceeding, the Justice Department announced.

Both men were also ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines and restitution.

Ochs traveled to the Capitol from Hawaii while DeCarlo traveled from Texas. Ochs is the founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right Proud Boys. The DOJ noted Ochs is considered an “Elder” in the group, meaning he is a senior member and can approve new chapters. Ochs also tried jumping directly into politics, running for the Hawaii House of Representatives in 2020, but ultimately losing to Democrat Adrian Tam.

DeCarlo reportedly wrote “murder the media” on the Chestnut-Gibson Memorial Door to the Capitol. The phrase was the name of his social media channel. DeCarlo and Ochs also reportedly went through a Capitol Police duffel bag and Ochs admitted they “stormed” the Capitol on social media as they were leaving.

“Sorry we couldn’t go live when we stormed the fuckin’ U.S. Capitol and made Congress flee,” he said, according to the DOJ.

Hundreds have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Another rioter named Ronald Sandlin, 35, was also sentenced this week. The Tennessee man was sentenced to more than five years behind bars, having been charged with assaulting police. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

“I believe January 6, 2021 was a national tragedy for everyone involved and I hope my judgement will help the healing process moving forward,” Sandlin wrote in a letter to the judge about his actions at the Capitol.

